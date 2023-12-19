Hillsboro Girls Ride Hot First Half to Victory Over La Farge

The Hillsboro Tigers girls’ basketball team jumped out to a big lead and then held on to defeat La Farge 44-31 Monday night. The Tigers got off to a fast start building a 26-8 halftime lead. The hot start was spearheaded by Junior Carmen Erickson who finished with a game high 20points. La Farge made a run to get within 9 in the 2nd half but a big 3 pointer but Kristianna Hardy ended the Wildcats momentum. Hardy finished with 14points for Hillsboro. The Tigers improve to 3-8 on the season and will challenge Necedah Thursday night.

Source: WRJC.com







