Hillsboro Girls Basketball Team Claims Regional Championship Over Alma-Center Lincoln

The Hillsboro Lady Tigers earned their 2nd Regional Championship in 3 years by knocking off Alma-Center Lincoln 70-56 Saturday night. Alma-Center Lincoln came in to the game with just one loss on the season and a victory over top ranked Blair-Taylor, but the Tigers jumped out to a quick start and never looked back. Hillsboro got a game high 18points from Violet Morren, she got a lot of help from teammates Camryn Hanson 17points, Lexi Thorson 15points, and Kyra Bisarek 11points. Hillsboro made 5 first half three point buckets to jump out to a 39-24 halftime lead and had an answer for every Hornet rally attempt in the 2nd half. Hillsboro improves to 23-4 on the season and will travel to Cashton to take on top seed Blair-Taylor in the sectional semi-final round. Alma-Center Lincoln finishes their season at 24-2.

