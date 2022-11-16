Hillsboro Girls Basketball Holds on For Opening Season Victory over Kickapoo

The Hillsboro Tigers Girls basketball team opened up their season by holding off Kickapoo for a 58-54 victory Tuesday night. Hillsboro led by as many as 19 in the 2nd half before Kickapoo mounted a comeback to get within 2 points with about 30seconds remaining but Hillsboro knocked down a couple of key free throws and held on for the victory against a Kickapoo team that finished 23-4 a year ago. Violet Morren led the Tigers with 24points while Lexi Thorson added 15. Jayla Nagel led the Panthers with 15. Hillsboro now 1-0 on the season will host Ithaca Thursday night.

Source: WRJC.com







