Hillsboro Fire Among Agencies that Helped Locate Missing Woman in Kickapoo Valley Area
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
On Saturday March 6, 2021 at approximately 8:05 PM the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a phone call from the sister of Elizabeth R. Cooper, 31 of Waukesha WI. The sister reported Elizabeth Cooper as missing on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve as they had been in contact in the afternoon. At that time Elizabeth reported being lost prior to her phone going dead and no one had been able to reach her. The last phone contact with Elizabeth was at 6:50PM.
LaFarge Fire Department was dispatched right away, conducting searches of all hiking trails. After being unable to find her, additional manpower for a grid search was requested from; Viola Fire Department, Ontario Fire Department, Westby Fire Department, Cashton Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Yuba Fire, and Viroqua Fire Department. Also on scene was the Vernon County Department of Emergency Management with their mobile command post and aerial drone. Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Middleton Fire Department were requested for their aerial drone capabilities.
At approximately 12:10 AM on March 7, 2021 the aerial drone being operated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office was able to detect a heat signature, and guide personnel on foot to the location of Elizabeth Cooper.
Elizabeth Cooper was found safe and refused medical at the scene.
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend it’s sincerest thank you to all the volunteer agencies and private citizens that assisted with this call. We would also like to remind everyone to have a plan in place if hiking alone to prevent incidents like this from occurring.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Baraboo Road
by WRJC WebMaster on March 8, 2021 at 6:16 PM
-
DNR Wants Residents To Burn Debris Now Due To Wildfire Risk This Spring
by WRJC WebMaster on March 8, 2021 at 6:15 PM
-
Alcohol Believed to be Factor in Vernon County Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on March 8, 2021 at 6:15 PM
-
Gov. Evers proposes millions for 'forever chemical' testing, cleanup in biennial...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM
Gov. Tony Evers proposed about $26 million in spending over the next two years to address PFAS contamination across Wisconsin.
-
Hillsboro Fire Among Agencies that Helped Locate Missing Woman in Kickapoo Valley Area
by WRJC WebMaster on March 8, 2021 at 5:35 PM
-
Maple syrup tapping season, started by Indigenous people, arrives in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM
The Indigenous people of North America had taught the first European settlers how to tap the maple tree and make syrup.
-
Incumbents Eckert and Roddan face newcomer Bonafilia for two seats in Suamico Village...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2021 at 5:20 PM
The two with the most votes will serve on the Suamico Village Board.
-
Fond du Lac STEM senior lands patent for fish hook design that doesn't let worms get away
by Fond du Lac Reporter on March 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM
It's an exceptionally rare occurrence for a student to earn a patent. The process is painstakingly rigorous, said Ott's principal.
-
Royall Sweeps New Lisbon to Remain Perfect in SBC Volleyball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on March 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.