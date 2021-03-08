Hillsboro Fire Among Agencies that Helped Locate Missing Woman in Kickapoo Valley Area

On Saturday March 6, 2021 at approximately 8:05 PM the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a phone call from the sister of Elizabeth R. Cooper, 31 of Waukesha WI. The sister reported Elizabeth Cooper as missing on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve as they had been in contact in the afternoon. At that time Elizabeth reported being lost prior to her phone going dead and no one had been able to reach her. The last phone contact with Elizabeth was at 6:50PM.

LaFarge Fire Department was dispatched right away, conducting searches of all hiking trails. After being unable to find her, additional manpower for a grid search was requested from; Viola Fire Department, Ontario Fire Department, Westby Fire Department, Cashton Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Yuba Fire, and Viroqua Fire Department. Also on scene was the Vernon County Department of Emergency Management with their mobile command post and aerial drone. Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Middleton Fire Department were requested for their aerial drone capabilities.

At approximately 12:10 AM on March 7, 2021 the aerial drone being operated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office was able to detect a heat signature, and guide personnel on foot to the location of Elizabeth Cooper.

Elizabeth Cooper was found safe and refused medical at the scene.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend it’s sincerest thank you to all the volunteer agencies and private citizens that assisted with this call. We would also like to remind everyone to have a plan in place if hiking alone to prevent incidents like this from occurring.

Source: WRJC.com







