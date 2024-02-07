Hillsboro Falls Short in Comeback Attempt vs #5 Cashton

The Hillsboro Tigers Boys Basketball team’s comeback fell just short in a 63-60 loss to #5 Cashton Tuesday night. Cashton got off to a fast start garnering a 27-13 lead before Hillsboro went on a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 29-23 right before halftime, but Conner Butzler hit a 3 pointer at the horn for Cashton to build the lead back to 9. Cashton would lead by as many as 12 in the 2nd half but Hillsboro again railed thanks to missed Eagle free throws. Hillsboro had a chance to tie with under 10seconds left but turned the ball over and Cashton ran out the clock. Hillsboro got a team high 24points from Ben Koopman while Isaiah Stokes added 19points. The Tigers fall to 11-8 and 6-4 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Noah Hemmersbach had a game high 33points for the Eagles who improve to 10-1 in the conference and 18-1 overall.

Source: WRJC.com







