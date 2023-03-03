Hillsboro Falls Just Short to Blair-Taylor in Sectional Semi-Final

The Hillsboro Tigers fought hard but ultimately came up just short 57-55 to Blair-Taylor Thursday night. Kyra Bisarek’s game winning three point attempt came up just short as time expired. Hillsboro trailed 34-23 at halftime but outscored Blair-Taylor 14-3 to begin the 2nd half and tied the game at 37. Blair-Taylor responded to retake an 8point lead before Hillsboro rallied again to close the gap to 57-55 before Bisarek’s three missed short. Violet Morred led the Tigers with a game high 24points while Bisarek added 12. Blair-Taylor was led by Lindsay Steien who had a team high 23points. Hillsboro finishes the year with a 23-5 record.

Source: WRJC.com







