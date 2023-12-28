Hillsboro Boys Win Adams-Friendship Holiday Tournament

The Hillsboro Tigers boys basketball team took home a Holiday Tournament championship dispatching Gillett 68-52 Friday night. The tournament was hosted by Adams-Friendship High School. Hillsboro got off to a good start leading 41-28 at halftime and cruised in the 2nd half to the victory. Isaiah Stokes led Hillsboro with 23points. Hillsboro got a big lift of the bench from Zach Morren 11points and Parker Skala 10points. The win improves Hillsboro to 5-5 on the season. Gillett drops to 5-4. Next up for Hillsboro is an all Vernon County showdown with Viroqua in Hillsboro on Tuesday night.

