Hillsboro Boys BB Downs De Soto to Remain Perfect

The Hillsboro Tigers pulled away from the De Soto Pirates midway through the 2nd half for a 68-47 to stay undefeated on the season at 4-0. Hillsboro got a team high 17points from Isaiah Stokes, while Noah Burmaster added 16. De Soto got a game high 26points from Landon Padretti. Hillsboro will open up conference play Friday night by traveling to New Lisbon.

