Hillsboro Blanks Royall in Softball Regional Semis

The Hillsboro Tigers Softball Team will play for its 2nd straight WIAA D5 regional championship after dispatching rival Royall 10-0 Tuesday evening in the regional semi-final. Hillsboro pitcher Jaelyn Bloor hurled 5 shutout inning scattering 3 hits walking none and striking out 10. Kiana Liska led Hillsboro’s offensive charge going 1×2 with 3RBIs. Lily Von Falkenstein added a solo home run as well for the Tigers who improved to 16-7 on the season. Cailey Simons went 1×2 with a stolen base for the Panthers who finish their season at 4-15. Hillsboro will take on another rival in Brookwood on Thursday for the regional championship game.

