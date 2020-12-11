Hillsboro Battles Mauston to the Limit in 69-65 Golden Eagles Victory

The Mauston Golden Eagles were pushed to the limit by the Hillsboro Tigers Thursday night in Boys basketball. The Golden Eagles escaped with a 69-65 win behind 27 points from Adon Saylor. Hillsboro fell behind by 11 in the first half but fought back to pull within 5 at halftime. Hillsboro would take a short lead in the 2nd half at 46-44 but Mauston was able to take the lead and hang on for the win. Mauston got a career high 12 points from freshman Brock Massey while Kraig Armstrong added 11 and Spenser Lehman chipped in with 10. Hillsboro got a team high 14 points from freshman Isaiah Stokes, Jordan Erickson and Hayden Stahlke each added 11 for the Tigers. Hillsboro falls to 0-3 and will travel to New Lisbon on Tuesday. Mauston now 3-0 will host River Valley Saturday afternoon.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.