Hillsboro Appears to Pass School Referendum

On November 8, 2022, voters served by the School District of Hillsboro approved the operational referendum in question.

The District asked the community to authorize exceeding revenue limits by $750,000 per year for the next four years to maintain district facilities and current programs, representing no tax increase over the current level.

The “unofficial results” for the District’s operating question:

687 YES to 664 NO.

Source: WRJC.com







