Hiller, Janette Marie Age 85 of Adams

Janette Marie Hiller, age 85, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, March 9th, 2024 after a battle with dementia. Jan was born on January 16, 1939. She married Harvey Hiller, Sr., on July 25, 1955, at the age of 16 in Dubuque, Iowa. At 17, she started a family and had six children.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eunice Baker; her loving husband, Harvey Sr.; beloved daughter, Wanda Jean; brother, James; and sisters: Helen and Carol. She is survived by sisters: Linda (Jack) Rascke and Georganne (Luis) Vazquez; brother, George Jr. (Nancy) Baker; her children: Harvey Jr. (Janie), Mark (JoAnn), Terrie (Sid) Kaminski, Tim (Jackie), and Phillip. She is further survived by 15 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Jan worked at Castle Rock Container where she retired after more than 25 years. In her early years she enjoyed traveling, fishing, and camping with family. She also enjoyed working in her yard and loved to go out dancing.

In later years, after the death of Harvey, she met Carl Bennett who she lived with for over 20 years with their dogs Maggie (who passed away) and Lizzy – who still lives with Carl today. Jan and Carl also enjoyed going camping.

She lived a life full of love.

Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17th at the Roseberry Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Roseberry Funeral Home on Sunday from 12 Noon until the time of service.