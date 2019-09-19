Hillary Clinton – Hillary Clinton way off, again, on Wisconsin voter ID

The Truth-o-Meter says: Pants on Fire! | Hillary Clinton way off, again, on Wisconsin voter ID



Hillary Clinton just can’t quit Wisconsin. Or, more specifically, can’t quit blaming its voting system for her 2016 electoral defeat. The Democratic presidential candidate has repeatedly criticized the state’s voter ID law, which was in place for the first time in the election that pitted Clinton against Republican Donald Trump. And she’s repeatedly found herself at odds with the facts. In May 2017, Clinton claimed that 200,000 Wisconsinites "were either denied or chilled in their efforts to vote." We rated that Mostly False. In March 2019, she then claimed that "somewhere between 40,000 and 80,000 people were …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.