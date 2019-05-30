Highway 80 Incident Involves Death of 1 Person

On May 29, 2019, at 1:03pm the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a semi in the ditch on Highway 80 by County Road H. Upon arrival responding units discovered the driver of the vehicle unresponsive. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after life saving measures were performed.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Elroy Police Department, Elroy Fire Department, Elroy Ambulance, Mauston Medic 1, and Wisconsin State Patrol. The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Source: WRJC.com





