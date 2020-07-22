Highway 131 Accident in Monroe County

On July 21, 2020 around 5:39am, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 131 and the Interstate 90 westbound off ramp.

Officers located a red 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with front end damage and a red 2018 Ford F-150 with driver side damage. The driver of the Ford F-150 turned southbound on State Highway 131 from the I-90 westbound off ramp in front of the Dodge Grand Caravan that was traveling north. Northbound traffic on State Highway 131 was briefly diverted onto I-90 due to the lane closure.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was identified as Scott Schwerin of Maple Grove, Minnesota. The driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan was identified as Jennifer Wells of Elroy, WI and was transported to a medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries. Scott was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance, Tomah Fire Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Area Rescue Technicians, and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.