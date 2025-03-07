Highlighting 2025 Milwaukee Brewers’ Season Events with Chief Operating Officer Marti Wronski

WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with Milwaukee Brewers Chief Operating Officer Marti Wronski. Topics included in the discussion include Marti being the first female COO of a Major League Baseball team, remembering the late and legendary Brewers broadcaster and entertainer Bob Uecker, how the team will salute Ueck during the 2025 season, […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.