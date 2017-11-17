Higher lead levels found in several Sturgeon Bay homes
Twenty Sturgeon Bay homes were tested for lead in the water.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game4 hours ago
- Annual “Party For A Purpose” held in Wausau4 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘5 Card Cash’ game4 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Badger 5’ game4 hours ago
- Hunters flock to store before gun deer season5 hours ago
- Hunger and homelessness bus tour in Wausau7 hours ago
- Green Bay native looks for long lost brother9 hours ago
- Jim Sensenbrenner says Ron Johnson is 'strutting around like a peacock' on tax r...9 hours ago
- Dr. Charles Szyman trial: Jury finds ex-Manitowoc doctor not guilty of drug trafficking9 hours ago
- Didion Milling fined $1.8 million for explosion that killed five10 hours ago
- Washington Island School District working with families to improve attendance10 hours ago
- Construction materials getting new life at Door County Habitat for Humanity Restore12 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.