High wholesale prices to blame for rise in egg prices, says WGA president

High egg prices across the county are due to high wholesale prices from producers. Large egg companies have more than doubled the wholesale price of eggs over the last year. Wisconsin Grocers Association president Brandon Scholz says those prices aren't something a local grocer can easily absorb. "Grocers margins, especially in something that's perishable, like […]







