High School Sports Scores from 12/1/17

Boys High School Varsity Basketball

Mauston 79, Westfield 46

Wisconsin Dells 86, Nekoosa 67

Hillsboro 63, Viroqua 55

Wonewoc-Center 62, Weston 15

Tomah 59, West Salem 50

Girls High School Varsity Basketball

Mauston 35, Westfield 42

Wisconsin Dells 65, Nekoosa 38

Cashton 52, Royall 42

New Lisbon 32, Bangor 83

Brookwood 52, Necedah 38

Boys Varsity Hockey

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 9, Stoughton 2

Source: WRJC.com

