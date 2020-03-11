High school graduation rate at 90 percent

Nine out of 10 students in the Wisconsin Class of 2019 completed their high school education in four years. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reports that continues an upward swing. The graduation rate was 88.6 % in 2017, 89.6 % in 2018 and now 90 percent. The report from State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor’s […]

