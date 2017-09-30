High School Football Scores for 9/29/17

South Central Conference

Mauston 45, Wisconsin Dells 18

Omro 47, Adams-Friendship 25

Wautoma 53, Nekoosa 0

Scenic Bluffs Conference

New Lisbon 58, Necedah 34

Royall 46, Cashton 0

Brookwood 14, Hillsboro 13

Bangor 44, Potosi/Cassville 15

Ridge and Valley Conference

Belmont 27, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 12

Mississippi Valley Conference

Onalaska 58, Tomah 28

Badger North Conference

Waunakee 43, Reedsburg 3

Source: WRJC.com

