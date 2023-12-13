Hicks, Linnea “Lynn” Marie Age 66 of Elroy

Linnea “Lynn” Marie Hicks, beloved resident of Elroy, passed away on December 13, 2023, at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin, at the age of 66.

Born on October 30, 1957, to Robert Eisenhauer and Barbara (Litz) McCluskey, Lynn was a soul who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Her love for the outdoors manifested in her passion for camping, visiting hotels, relaxing on beaches during vacations and motorcycles. Lynn often sought refuge from the daily grind to savor moments of tranquility with a cold beer in the sun, often leading to a good party. Known for her infectious laughter, Lynn had a knack for telling jokes that could brighten any room.

In her leisure time, Lynn took pleasure in “dinking around the house,” cultivating her garden, and whipping up meals for her family, to include the 12 hour turkey. Family time was sacred to her, enjoying Sunday at Mom’s, watching Food Network, MASH, NASCAR races, or Packer games. Lynn had a particular fondness for indulging in crab legs and savoring Tammy’s delectable ribs. As we say farewell to Lynn, we remember her for the laughter she shared, and the cherished moments of togetherness. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth and humor that will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jeff; sister, Penny and dog Trinity.

She is survived by her children, Misti (Tammy) Hicks, April (Derick) Albrecht, Laura Hicks, and Harley Brokopp; grandchildren, Kelsey, Scott, Anthony, Laney, Malynda, Jackson, Leelan, Harmony, Keith, Aiyden, and Harley Jr.; great-grandson, Zane; brothers, Scott, Joey, and Mikey; sisters, Robin, Vicki, and Tracy; and special friends, Tracy and Miranda.

A celebration of Lynn’s life will be held with a time of visitation on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy.

The family would like to thank the Serenity House in Tomah for their compassion and empathy during her stay.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Serenity House in Tomah.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

