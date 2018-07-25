Hi-Crush Sand Mine in Monroe County to Increase Production by 45%

A Monroe County sand mine is increasing production by 45%. The Texas Sand Mine Company Hi-Crush Partners announced the increase on Monday. The increase will allow the Wyeville sand mine to provide an additional 850,000 tons of sand per year. The mine will provide sand to the Permian basin, which produces nearly a 1/3 of the domestic crude oil supply. It is currently unknown if the increase in production will result in higher costs or ad more employees.

