Heyroth Allegedly Attacked Victim with Baseball Bat Due to Political Argument

47 year old Linda Heyroth of Mauston was arrested in New Lisbon Monday afternoon. It is now becoming clearer what led to the arrest of Heyroth. Heyroth allegedly attacked a victim over politics. According to the victim in the criminal complaint she and Heyroth were discussing politics in a trailer near the industrial section of Mauston. Heyroth became agitated and begin to attack the victim, hitting her in the back of the head with a baseball bat. The victim said Heyroth would not allow her to leave the trailer, even wedging a shovel into the door and smashing the victims’ cell phone. The victim was finally able to make an escape when Heyroth went to the bathroom to clean up blood from the attack. Heyroth was scheduled to make a court appearance for bail hearing at 2:30 Tuesday evening.

Source: WRJC.com





