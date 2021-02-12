Hey, it turns out this blast of arctic weather is good for something: the frozen pants challenge
People are finding fun in the frigid temperatures by freezing their jeans and standing them up as yard art.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Evers recommends letting voters raise sales tax by up to 1% in some areas
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Friday recommended increasing the sales tax by up to 1% in some areas if approved by voters — an idea Republicans who control the Legislature are unlikely to get behind.
Wisconsin outfitters say now is the time to shop for spring as demand for bikes, skis,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 12, 2021 at 5:28 PM
Wisconsin's recreation outfitters are warning customers the sharp, global spike in demand for almost any outdoor gear means they'll have to shop a season ahead if they want a wide selection and the best chance to get what they want. […]
Houston releases J.J. Watt, Could Packers be next?
by Bill Scott on February 12, 2021 at 5:18 PM
Former Wisconsin Badger standout J.J. Watt asked the Houston Texans for his release and it was granted today, ending a 10-year run in Houston. Watt broke the news in a 2-minute video on Twitter Friday morning. “I came here 10 years ago as a […]
Residents of the 89th Assembly District hope next representative will push for PFAS...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 12, 2021 at 4:54 PM
Residents of 89th Assembly District hope to see PFAS legislation after special election in April.
Frigid forecast but promising conditions in store as sturgeon spearing kicks off Saturday...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM
Spearers can fish from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day of the season, and are required to register their fish at a station by 2 p.m. the same day the fish is harvested.
Gov. Evers issues emergency order to speed up fuel deliveries during winter weather
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 12, 2021 at 4:20 PM
Gov. Tony Evers temporarily loosened transportation regulations this week to ease the distribution of petroleum and propane during a period of winter storms and bitter cold.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday February 11th
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2021 at 3:54 PM
We asked Wisconsin's new top health official about the vaccine plan, racial disparities...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 12, 2021 at 3:46 PM
A Q&A with Karen Timberlake on how Wisconsin health officials are tackling COVID and getting vaccines out.
