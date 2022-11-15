'He's the past': Wisconsin Republicans distance themselves from another Donald Trump candidacy
Trump is expected to announce a campaign for president in 2024 on Tuesday while prominent Wisconsin Republicans are tying their losses to Trump.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'He's the past': Wisconsin Republicans distance themselves from another Donald Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2022 at 6:45 PM
Trump is expected to announce a campaign for president in 2024 on Tuesday while prominent Wisconsin Republicans are tying their losses to Trump.
-
A new Green Bay mural just dropped: Boys & Girls Club kids unveil 70-foot wall of equality
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM
More than 100 kids, families and community members painted the mural for the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay. Even a Packers player came to help.
-
After writing a song about veterans' grief, one military leader from Green Bay has a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM
The road in and out of battle in Iraq has come to mean more to one Green Bay veteran. Through song, he hopes to lift mental health stigmas.
-
'Dover Road,' written by Michel Aschinger; performed by Mohawk Mike and Ada
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM
"Dover Road" is an alternate supply route in Iraq and a metaphor in song written by Michael Aschinger of Green Bay.
-
Nemitz, Wayne E. Age 71 of Wisconsi Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on November 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM
-
Sparby Jr., Hilmar M. Age 62 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on November 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM
-
UW-Madison provost stepping down, launching new search for an important position
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2022 at 3:46 PM
Provost John Karl Scholz was a finalist to become chancellor, but the UW Board of Regents hired UCLA law school dean Jennifer Mnookin instead.
-
Wisconsin part of multistate, $391M antitrust settlement with Google
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM
Wisconsin reaches $8.4 million antitrust settlement with Google. Company must be more transparent about its practices
-
Green Bay man sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in overdose death of Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Timothy Snider was third of 3 people to be sentenced to prison in death of woman whose remains were found in a burned vehicle on Menominee reservation.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.