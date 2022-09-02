Herschel Walker – What Herschel Walker gets wrong, and right, about federal funding for more trees

Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock “are spending $1.5 billion on ‘urban forestry’ and raising taxes on those making under $200k to pay for it.”
Source: Politifacts.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment