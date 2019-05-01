Herfel, Clara Joanne Age 80 of New Lisbon Formerly of Friendship
Clara Joanne Herfel, age 80, of New Lisbon, formerly of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.
Funeral services will be 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Clara was born March 14, 1939, in Richland Center, Wisconsin to John and Doris (Banker) King. She married Bill Herfel on November 29, 1958, in Richland Center. Clara enjoyed baking, camping in New Lisbon and especially loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Doris King and husband, Bill Herfel.
Survivors:
Son: William John (Sue) Herfel
Daughter: Janet (William “BJ”) Wendtland
Son: Kenneth (Susan) Herfel
Daughter: Kristine (James) McIntosh
Granddaughter: Suzanne (Dale) Alten
Grandson: Dirk Jensen
Grandson: Dustin Herfel
Granddaughter: Cassandra Herfel
Grandson: Jon (Sasha Jones) Herfel
Great-Granddaughter: Kelsey Herfel
Great-Granddaughter: Destiny Herfel
Great-Grandson: Nicklaus Herfel
Great-Granddaughter: Addiebea Herfel
Great-Granddaughter: Amelia Herfel
Great-Grandson: Alex Igyarto
Great-Grandson: Nathaniel Igyarto
Sister: Rita (Jerry) Rufenacht
Brother: Scott (Sandy) King
Sister: Susan (Randy) Powell
Brother-in-law: George (Jone Lain) Herfel
and Honey Bear
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Seymour deaths: Search warrants reveal man was accused of rape, he and two children had st...4 hours ago
- Wood County Sheriff's Department looking for stolen camper5 hours ago
- Wisconsin Supreme Court restores appointments made by Scott Walker in legal battle over la...5 hours ago
- Royall High School To Hold Annual Spring Concert May 10th5 hours ago
- Herfel, Clara Joanne Age 80 of New Lisbon Formerly of Friendship7 hours ago
- Naber, Eugene Joseph, Age 89 of Necedah7 hours ago
- New Decision Tool Unveiled for Dairy Margin Coverage Program10 hours ago
- Wisconsin All Milk Price Rises to $17.30 in March10 hours ago
- Johnson to Host Meeting on Proposed Gray Wolf Rule10 hours ago
- Donald Trump – Trump says Wisconsin poverty rate is lowest in 22 years. It’s not.23 hours ago
- Donald Trump – President Trump's China trade deficit claim doesn't quite m...1 day ago
- Congressman Ron Kind pushes for full release of Mueller Report2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.