Herfel, Clara Joanne Age 80 of New Lisbon Formerly of Friendship

Clara Joanne Herfel, age 80, of New Lisbon, formerly of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

Funeral services will be 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Clara was born March 14, 1939, in Richland Center, Wisconsin to John and Doris (Banker) King. She married Bill Herfel on November 29, 1958, in Richland Center. Clara enjoyed baking, camping in New Lisbon and especially loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Doris King and husband, Bill Herfel.

Survivors:

Son: William John (Sue) Herfel

Daughter: Janet (William “BJ”) Wendtland

Son: Kenneth (Susan) Herfel

Daughter: Kristine (James) McIntosh

Granddaughter: Suzanne (Dale) Alten

Grandson: Dirk Jensen

Grandson: Dustin Herfel

Granddaughter: Cassandra Herfel

Grandson: Jon (Sasha Jones) Herfel

Great-Granddaughter: Kelsey Herfel

Great-Granddaughter: Destiny Herfel

Great-Grandson: Nicklaus Herfel

Great-Granddaughter: Addiebea Herfel

Great-Granddaughter: Amelia Herfel

Great-Grandson: Alex Igyarto

Great-Grandson: Nathaniel Igyarto

Sister: Rita (Jerry) Rufenacht

Brother: Scott (Sandy) King

Sister: Susan (Randy) Powell

Brother-in-law: George (Jone Lain) Herfel

and Honey Bear

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com





