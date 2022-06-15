Here's where testing has located PFAS or 'forever chemicals' in Wisconsin drinking water
Here’s where voluntary PFAS testing has found the ‘forever contaminant’ in Wisconsin drinking water.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Here's where testing has located PFAS or 'forever chemicals' in Wisconsin drinking water
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Here's where voluntary PFAS testing has found the 'forever contaminant' in Wisconsin drinking water.
-
Bice: Rebecca Kleefisch, now running on pro-police platform, was once ticketed for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM
Kleefisch was a college sophomore in 1995 when she "bolted" from an officer arresting her for underage drinking and public intoxication.
-
'George Wallace in Wisconsin' recounts how Alabama governor campaigned on racial issues,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Ben Hubing's new book, 'George Wallace in Wisconsin," recounts the Alabama governor's divisive campaigning here, and the Black community's response.
-
New institute at UW-Green Bay aims to empower women and close the career gender gap....
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The Institute for Women's Leadership focuses on networking, education and inspiration for women at whatever point they are at in their careers.
-
Brown County seeks to use ARPA funding on East River, lower Fox River water quality...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The County Board may vote on the proposals during a meeting that starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
-
It costs more to send a child to day care than college. Here's how costs affect Wisconsin...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 15, 2022 at 2:17 AM
The average Wisconsin family spends 13.4% of their median household income on center-based day care.
-
Wisconsin DNR warns air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups across 9 counties
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2022 at 11:16 PM
The air quality advisory affects Brown, Door, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine and Sheboygan counties, lasting until 11 p.m.
-
Search for 26-year-old Waupaca County man continues, with car found and dive teams...
by Stevens Point Journal on June 14, 2022 at 10:03 PM
After meeting a friend for coffee, Brandon Colligan disappeared from the Stevens Point area on Friday morning, according to a statewide missing persons alert.
-
9-year-old Suamico girl dies after getting struck by sport-utility vehicle driven by her...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2022 at 9:34 PM
Sheriff's officials say neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have contributed to the tragedy, which happened in a Suamico neighborhood.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.