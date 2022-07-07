Here's where testing has located 'forever chemicals' in fish caught in Wisconsin waters
Here are the state water bodies that have fish advisories for high levels of PFAS
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Here's where testing has located 'forever chemicals' in fish caught in Wisconsin waters
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Here are the state water bodies that have fish advisories for high levels of PFAS
-
Cox, Catherine “Cathy” M. Age 65 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2022 at 1:57 PM
-
Highland Park shooting suspect contemplated shooting in Madison, authorities say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2022 at 1:18 PM
Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin.
-
Schmitt Park sets the stage as the first 'dementia-friendly' neighborhood association in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Certified in 2019, Schmitt Park is the first and only neighborhood association out of 46 in Green Bay to be certified as dementia-friendly.
-
Here's where kids can get free meals in Green Bay this summer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Free meals are available to all kids 18 and younger regardless of whether they're students in the Green Bay School District.
-
Children under 5 can now be vaccinated against COVID. Here's what it means to Wisconsin's...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Lacking guidance from state and federal authorities, child care providers and early education sites are left on their own to develop policies for COVID-19 vaccinations for children in their care.
-
Low-profile race for Wisconsin secretary of state is suddenly in the spotlight as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The low-profile race for Wisconsin secretary of state is now a focal point with Republicans looking to overhaul election oversight.
-
Aaron Rodgers reveals his first tattoo but not 'deep and meaningful story' behind it....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2022 at 11:13 PM
At 38, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his first tattoo, an elaborate piece on his forearm by artist Balazs Bercsenyi.
-
Here's why it may soon be costlier to seek some public records in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM
The Supreme Court ruled that those requesting public records can't recover attorney fees if custodians of them turn over the records after being sued.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.