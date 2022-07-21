Here's where and when you can vote early for the Aug. 9 primary in Green Bay and Brown County
Early in-person absentee voting beings July 26 in most Brown County municipalities.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Finding roots back to Laos: Hmong elders harvest vegetables to feed their community,...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Many Hmong Americans need help coping with trauma from the past and present. Community gardens give these older women peace.
-
Here's where and when you can vote early for the Aug. 9 primary in Green Bay and Brown...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Early in-person absentee voting beings July 26 in most Brown County municipalities.
-
Sen. Tammy Baldwin is leading a push for GOP votes on same-sex marriage bill. Here's how...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay member of the Senate, has taken the lead in gathering support for same-sex marriage legislation.
-
Republican legislators suspend election rule allowing clerks to fill in missing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The move suspends 2016 guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that clerks could fill in missing witness address information.
-
De Pere's new superintendent wants to rebuild after pandemic 'strained' community...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Chris Thompson started as De Pere superintendent July 1 and wants to focus on the future, including dealing with inflation and student learning loss.
-
'He's keeping the fires burning': Why Trump continues to pressure top Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Trump's effort to overturn his 2020 election loss is nothing more than a fantasy, experts say. But Trump presses on.
-
Abortion decision has tanked approval of the Supreme Court, but so far there's little...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2022 at 10:02 AM
The Marquette Law School's national polling finds approval of the U.S. Supreme Court reaching a new low of 38%.
-
Green Bay Distillery ready for soccer's debut at Lambeau Field
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2022 at 2:23 AM
Green Bay Distillery in Ashwaubenon is one of the Green Bay area's bars that makes a point of catering to the area's soccer fans.
-
Hotels, AirBnb rentals packed from Green Bay to Fond du Lac as AirVenture, Packers,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2022 at 10:14 PM
European soccer, AirVenture, Packers training camp and more are all packed into a 10 day period that tourism officials expect will bring visitor spending back to pre-pandemic levels.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.