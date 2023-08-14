Here's what's next with plans to close 11 schools in the Green Bay School District
The Green Bay School District will spend this school year evaluating whether recommendations are feasible, making changes and planning for closures.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Dziewior, Frederick James Age 12 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM
HS Football Preview – 2023 Brookwood Falcons
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM
Baumel, Victor Charles Age 90 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM
Kouba, Emil Age 93 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM
TOY WAGON INCIDENT RESULTS IN DEATH OF 17-YEAR-OLD MALE
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM
Wisconsin's treatment courts prioritize rehabilitative needs and reduce recidivism
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Treatment court participant: "I don't think I would be where I'm at today if I did not have veterans court, I guarantee it."
Grateful for another chance: Incarcerated students complete NWTC industrial maintenance...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 14, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Eleven incarcerated men plan for their lives post-release by completing 15-week summer course at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.
See photos from Comedy on the Deck
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2023 at 1:09 AM
ComedyCity performed improv comedy as part of Comedy on the Deck on the CityDeck on Friday night.
