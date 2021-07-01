Here's what's happened so far on the state budget, and where the plan goes from here
The budget has passed through both the Assembly and Senate. It now heads to Gov. Tony Evers, who can approve, veto or modify it.
There's 'watch out for deer,' and then there's this Walmart employee wrangling a deer...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2021 at 11:12 PM
The incident gives a whole new meaning to the Wisconsin catchphrase "Watch out for deer."
Ron Johnson, Glenn Grothman and Mike Gallagher call for review of Lake Michigan marine...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2021 at 9:52 PM
In the July 1 letter, the lawmakers noted that while there has been support for the area's designation, others have expressed worry.
One of the girls committed to a mental hospital in the Slender Man stabbing case has been...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2021 at 9:39 PM
Anissa Weier, one of the girls convicted in the Slender Man stabbing case, will be released soon after she petitioned the court.
Oneida Nation would be first in Wisconsin to offer legal sports betting under new deal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2021 at 8:45 PM
Oneida Nation plans to offer event wagering on everything from Packers games to the Oscars at its casino by early fall.
Wisconsin Assembly violated law by withholding records on lawmaker who sexually harassed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2021 at 8:19 PM
Dane County Judge Juan Colas sided with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and journalists who sued the state Assembly in March of 2020 over the records.
Gov. Evers' broadband task force says everyone should have access to high-speed internet
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2021 at 6:55 PM
Wisconsin ranks 36th among states for broadband access in rural areas, with nearly 22% of the rural population left as unserved or underserved.
Roeske, Mark D. Age 66 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2021 at 6:22 PM
Green Bay Photos of the Month: June 2021
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2021 at 4:42 PM
Green Bay area photos from June 2021
