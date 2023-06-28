Here's what to do during an air quality alert
There are things you can do to minimize exposure to smoke.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Air quality map: Detroit, Chicago among Midwest cities impacted by Canadian wildfire smoke
by USA TODAY on June 28, 2023 at 1:26 PM
Chicago and Detroit are among the cities in the Midwest impacted by smoke from the Canadian wildfires.
Marquette Law is releasing its 75th Wisconsin survey today. Here's what's new about this...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Marquette's Charles Franklin is making major changes to the way he conducts his survey amid the growing obstacles facing traditional polling.
Menominee Nation among first tribes to get funding to build small businesses
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM
The tribe is receiving $2 million from the White House's American Rescue Plan for small business support.
Green Bay Police prepares for NFL draft by buying bicycles to develop a mobile response...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM
The Green Bay Police Department will buy 27 bicycles from a local shop to create a mobile response team for large events. Looking at you, NFL draft.
Looking for Amish quilts, handmade Amish crafts, snacks and more? Check out this Door...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2023 at 9:55 AM
The twice-a-year Art, Craft and Amish Quilt Sale features more than 100 quilts that will be shown and are for sale in a variety of sizes and patterns.
Elections Commission deadlocks on reappointment of Megan Wolfe, setting the stage for a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2023 at 5:10 AM
The Democrats argued a recent Supreme Court ruling allows them to keep Wolfe in place beyond the expiration of her term.
Green Bay approves funding for east side affordable housing development
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2023 at 2:32 AM
Green Bay City Council approved an agreement to provide TIF assistance to 48-unit Bay City Lofts on University Avenue.
Air quality is bad in Wisconsin, here are ways to protect yourself and loved ones
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2023 at 1:09 AM
Milwaukee and Wisconsin are experiencing poor air quality from fires in Canada. Here's how to protect yourself.
Milwaukee's air quality is among the worst in the world. Here's where it ranks.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2023 at 1:07 AM
Wisconsin's air quality is among the worst in the United States and the world Monday.
