Here's what Republican voters at Milwaukee debate gatherings had to say about the candidates
Voters watching the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee rated the candidates’ performances. Here’s what they had to say.
In competing events, Trump and his 8 challengers offer split-screen view of GOP's future
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 1:38 PM
Trump and eight of his presidential primary challengers spoke to voters Wednesday night in a split-screen duel for the future of the Republican Party,
Bice: Winners and losers from the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 1:38 PM
With Donald Trump absent, were candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, MIke Pence and others tried to break through at the GOP debate in Milwaukee.
Outdoor concerts in Peninsula State Park celebrate the women of Northern Sky Theater
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM
"Lipstick Optional" includes songs featuring female characters from the company's musicals and spotlights its female performers, playwrights and more.
Did Vivek Ramaswamy plagiarize Barack Obama during the Republican presidential primary...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 12:16 PM
Chris Christie said Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sounded like "ChatGPT" during the debate tonight in Milwaukee.
Republican 2023 presidential debate live updates: Protesting has ended; no commotion in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 5:18 AM
The first Republican presidential primary debate was Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Six of eight Republican presidential candidates at the Milwaukee debate would support...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 4:55 AM
Six of the eight candidates at the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee would support Donald Trump even if he's convicted of criminal charges.
Takeaways from the Republican debate: Candidates tangle on Trump, Ukraine and abortion
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 4:27 AM
Here are a takeaways from the debate that Trump skipped and eight other Republican hopefuls tangled.
