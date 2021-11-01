Here's what Attorney General Josh Kaul's $115 million public safety package would pay for
Attorney General Josh Kaul unveiled a series of proposals that would strengthen gun control and funnel $115 million into public safety grant programs.
A state lawmaker is proposing to dissolve the Lambeau stadium district, shifting upkeep...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 1, 2021 at 11:51 PM
Rep. David Steffen's proposals would make payment to homeowners, shift lease responsibilities to city.
Wisconsin elections administrator Meagan Wolfe says she won't resign despite calls from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 1, 2021 at 9:18 PM
"I think in some ways that they think I'm an easy target. I'm not," Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said Monday.
Number of people in Wisconsin hospitalized with COVID-19 climbs back above 900 patients
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 1, 2021 at 8:49 PM
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Monday that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed back above 900 patients.
Proposed Bellin Health ambulatory surgical center in Ashwaubenon may lead to lower...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 1, 2021 at 7:04 PM
Bellin Health proposed a new ambulatory surgery center in Ashwaubenon to meet current and future capacity needs.
State Sen. Bernier says she’s not convinced of legal charges in Racine nursing home...
by Raymond Neupert on November 1, 2021 at 6:21 PM
The head of the State Senate elections committee says she doesn’t agree with a claim that the Wisconsin elections commission committed a crime in Racine County. State Senator Kathleen Bernier tells Capital City Sunday that she does think the […]
Boppart Finishes 2nd in WIAA State Cross Country D2 Meet Royall’s Gruen 7th in D3 Girls
by WRJC WebMaster on November 1, 2021 at 3:31 PM
There's more to these Wisconsin murder and criminal cases than just 'true crime'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 1, 2021 at 3:13 PM
Behind every "true crime" Netflix documentary, Dateline episode or podcast are countless hours spent by local journalists.
Wehman, Fred R. Age 84 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on November 1, 2021 at 2:35 PM
