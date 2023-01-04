Here's how the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin had an impact on its communities in 2022
This report covers journalism from throughout our statewide network, anchored by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and including 10 sister newsrooms across Wisconsin.
Green Bay mayor's race features 3 challengers looking to unseat Eric Genrich as spring...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 4, 2023 at 1:27 AM
The city of De Pere, the village of Pulaski and the town of Lawrence are among the Brown County municipalities with at least one contested race.
Green Bay, De Pere, West De Pere school boards have contested races in spring nonpartisan...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 4, 2023 at 12:36 AM
De Pere School Board will hold a primary as five candidates seek two seats. The primary will knock out one of the candidates.
Ron Johnson advocated for GOP-controlled Legislature to choose presidential electors, new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 10:57 PM
Former GOP chair Andrew Hitt told Jan. 6 investigators Johnson backed letting the Legislature pick electors. Johnson says he doesn't recall that.
'Forever chemicals' from Marinette firefighting foam plant are in Lake Michigan, UW...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 10:38 PM
UW researchers have been able to trace PFAS found in Bay of Green Bay back to the Tyco Fire Products facility in Marinette.
Tony Evers vows push for abortion access, Medicaid expansion in second term
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 10:29 PM
Tony Evers is inaugurated into his second term as Republican lawmakers are sworn in with large majorities.
Bice: Supreme Court candidate Mitchell's custody battle included an allegation of abuse...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 9:54 PM
Supreme Court candidate Everett Mitchell was accused by his ex-wife of assaulting her at the end of their marriage, allegations he denies.
Three GOP holdovers on Wisconsin technical college board resign 20 months after terms...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM
The three women appointed by Gov. Scott Walker had terms that expired in May 2021. They resigned in December 2022.
Wonewoc-Center Boys Basketball Falls to Weston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM
