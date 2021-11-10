Here's how Indigenous wild rice is helping restore wetlands in the Green Bay area
Wild rice is an essential food source for many migratory birds and the native plants also help drive out invasive plants.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Republican primary for Wisconsin attorney general heats up again, with newest candidate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2021 at 2:32 PM
Adam Jarchow is launching ads portraying Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney as a literal puppet of the Democratic governor.
Wisconsin will get at least $100 million for broadband expansion under the massive...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2021 at 12:17 PM
Some of the broadband infrastructure money could start flowing into Wisconsin and other states in the next six to 12 months.
Manitowoc Air Force veteran Leon Sigman is 91 and still flying airplanes. 'Band of...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on November 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Leon Sigman was hooked on aviation at the age of 17 — when, on Dec. 23, 1947, he received his piloting license.
A changing climate could cost Great Lakes communities billions. Here's what's being done...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on November 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Great Lakes coastal communities are bracing for close to $2 billion in damages over the next five years as a result of climate change.
'This vaccine is safe and effective': Children ages 5-11 begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2021 at 11:31 PM
It's with a mix of excitement and trepidation that children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old are finally getting their COVID-19 vaccines.
Ticket prices moderate to high as Green Bay Packers head into home portion of schedule
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2021 at 11:24 PM
Tickets for the Green Bay Packers' next four games, three of which are at home, selling at premium prices.
Green Bay school board president will not seek reelection, cites 'personal and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2021 at 10:37 PM
Eric Vanden Heuvel's announcement came three weeks after he deactivated social media accounts, citing safety concerns.
Coleman man found dead in home after fire; investigation into blaze continues
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2021 at 10:21 PM
The blaze was reported at 7:27 a.m. Nov. 6.
