Here's how an Appleton couple is making sure the world hears Latin American classical music
Horacio Contreras and Natali Herrera-Pacheco are making Latin American music more accessible through Strings of Latin America.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Here's how an Appleton couple is making sure the world hears Latin American classical...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Horacio Contreras and Natali Herrera-Pacheco are making Latin American music more accessible through Strings of Latin America.
-
Assembly lawmakers unanimously pass plan to replace Lincoln Hills teen lockup
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM
The legislation also requires the Irma facility to remain open as a prison for adult offenders.
-
'The poop is worth a lot': State's largest dairy farmers are cashing in by converting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Critics say methane digesters don't solve the fundamental pollution problem. But proponents say it's a big step in an environmentally sound direction.
-
President Biden will return to Wisconsin next week to tout $1 trillion infrastructure law
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2022 at 3:02 AM
Biden plans to discuss how the bipartisan infrastructure law will improve economy and transportation needs.
-
We've got a great deal on a Green Bay Press-Gazette subscription right now
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2022 at 2:02 AM
Be one of the first to learn about Green Bay breaking news with alerts, flip through a digital replica of the Press-Gazette and more.
-
Wisconsin politicians, including Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, react to Russia's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2022 at 1:44 AM
Wisconsin politicians have begun to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Second body recovered from rubble of Butch's Bar fire in Sturgeon Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2022 at 1:06 AM
With all people who were living above the bar now accounted for, the building will be razed. Streets remain closed for a one-block perimeter around it
-
Man who fatally shot woman at downtown Green Bay gas station was National Guard member,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2022 at 10:49 PM
In January, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee announced Jaylene Edwards would not be charged in the shooting death of Dominique Wilson.
-
Oneida pastor arrested on suspicion of 20 counts of child pornography possession
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 24, 2022 at 10:31 PM
Rick E. Haberland is the pastor of Oneida United Methodist Church and has served at several other Wisconsin churches.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.