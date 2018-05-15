Parents on Tuesday began signing up for a $100-per-child tax rebate — a tax break GOP Gov. Scott Walker is touting and his Democratic opponents are calling an election-year gimmick.

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.