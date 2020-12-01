Here are the 4 voting issues at the heart of Trump's Wisconsin election lawsuit
These four issues are at the center of lawsuits from the Trump campaign — though others may still emerge.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
State Rep. John Nygren resigns from Assembly weeks after winning reelection
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2020 at 8:29 PM
State Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, will step down from his seat in the 89th Assembly District effective Wednesday.
Wisconsin reports 107 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, a new daily record
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2020 at 8:27 PM
Because weekends delay the confirming and reporting of COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily totals tend to come on Tuesdays.
COVID19 Hospitalizations Increase by 2 in Juneau County but Other Numbers Drop During...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2020 at 8:25 PM
Six Arrested on Drug Charges in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2020 at 7:53 PM
Armstrong & Wilke Named to Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region Team
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2020 at 7:11 PM
Independence Takes Down Depleted New Lisbon Team in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 1, 2020 at 7:02 PM
For 60 years, underreporting has plagued the FDA system for tracking drug side effects
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2020 at 6:59 PM
The FDA's adverse events system has been the primary surveillance tool for monitoring side effects caused by drugs after they're on the market.
From time of JFK to COVID-19, government and hospitals have done poor job tracking drug...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2020 at 6:57 PM
FDA's voluntary reporting system at core of why we know so little about the scope of the problem.
