Here are 5 things to know about UWGB's new $38 million residence hall.
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s newest residence hall will open to students in fall 2024. It will be able to house 200 students, with the capacity to add more rooms later.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM
-
He started boxing at age 11 in his Crandon basement. Today, this Potawatomi boxing champ...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 16, 2023 at 10:03 AM
An enrolled member of the Potawatomi, Mark Daniels Jr., now 33, got his start at age 11 when his dad started a boxing gym in their basement.
-
Oconto County Board set to vote on if county should be a 'Second Amendment Preservation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 16, 2023 at 12:12 AM
The county board will vote Thursday on a resolution saying it "opposes legislation unlawfully infringing on our rights under the Second Amendment."
-
Boil Water Advisory issued for village of Bellevue for at least two days after equipment...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2023 at 11:17 PM
Half of the village of Bellevue will be under a boil water advisory for at least two days due to a risk of contamination of the drinking water.
-
Republicans announce bill to help communities cope with PFAS contaminations. Here are the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2023 at 10:39 PM
The large bill would provide funding to help communities and public water systems offset the cost of testing drinking water and other steps.
-
Massive Kewaunee factory farm, DNR reach settlement on manure spreading, water monitoring
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2023 at 9:17 PM
Kinnard Farms agreed to begin treating its liquid manure instead of applying it to farm fields and maintaining water monitoring wells.
-
Mazzoni, F.Steve Age 73 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM
-
Dvorak, Sandra K. Age 70 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2023 at 2:33 PM
