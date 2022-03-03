Herbst, Michael L. Age 72 of Friendship
Michael L. Herbst, age 72, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Monday, February 21, 2022.
Memorial services will be 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home with military honors to follow. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Michael was born September 15, 1949, in Adams, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Bernice (Mueller) Herbst. He attended Adams-Friendship High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam as a medic before being honorably discharged in October of 1971.
Michael retired from General Electric after 31 years.
He enjoyed motorcycling, NASCAR, playing golf, karaoke, playing darts & shooting pool, and his two little dogs Bubba & Vivian. Michael was very thoughtful & giving and lived life to its fullest. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence & Bernice, son: Jeffrey Herbst, brother: Lawrence Herbst Jr., brothers-in-law: Daniels D’eon & Pete Mahoney, and sister-in-law Debbie Herbst.
Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years Jeannie, sisters: Betty D’eon, Patricia (Curt) Lund, JoAnn Mahoney & Donna (John) Balaine, brothers: Patrick & James Herbst, two grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Storm expected to bring wintry mix of snow, freezing rain to Green Bay, Manitowoc this...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM
Central and east-central Wisconsin will likely see a wintry mix, while snow is expected in the north and rain in the south.
-
There's no legal way to decertify the 2020 election, but the Gableman report is forcing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM
Republicans in this narrowly divided state are fracturing over an objective deemed to be a fantasy by legal experts and constitutional scholars.
-
Badgers Clinch At Least A Share Of The Big Ten Basketball Title
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM
-
Public Notified Of Registered Sex Offender Moving To Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM
-
$4 a gallon gasoline will arrive in Wisconsin 'pretty quick,' oil market analyst says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM
Eventually, global petroleum markets will calm down and gasoline prices will likely retreat, but in the near term be prepared to pay more at the pump.
-
Herbst, Michael L. Age 72 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2022 at 3:45 PM
-
Cochrane, Betty Age 88 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM
-
Stout, Lily F. Age 76 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM
-
Gianformaggio, Rita E. Age 76 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2022 at 3:41 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.