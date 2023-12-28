Herb Kohl dead at age 88

Wisconsin is remembering Herb Kohl. The former Milwaukee Bucks owner and US Senator from Wisconsin is dead at age 88. The Milwaukee born Democrat bid farewell to Senate colleagues in 2012 “My colleagues in this body are to a man or a woman, thoughtful, hardworking patriots. We do not always agree but every senator I […] Source: WRN.com







