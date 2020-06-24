Her life spiraled into addiction after her brother's tragic death. Ho-Chunk woman declared her independence, and now saves lives.
Through #StoptheStigma, Tena Quackenbush helps Native Americans and other Wisconsin residents fight for freedom from drugs.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Madison protesters tear down Capitol statues, attack state Senator from Milwaukee as fury...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2020 at 4:55 PM
A statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, an abolitionist, was thrown into a Madison lake, and State Sen. Tim Carpenter was attacked by a group of protesters.
An arrest, an assaulted senator and a statue in a lake: How the Madison protests unfolded
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2020 at 4:46 PM
Statues were torn down, a State Senator was attacked and Tuesday was a chaotic night in Madison. These are the events that transpired.
President Trump's Green Bay town hall meeting registration full
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM
The one-hour town hall will be taped at 1:30 p.m. at the Jet Air Group facility at Austin Straubel International Airport and televised at 8 p.m.
Juneau County – Energy Assistance Program
by WRJC WebMaster on June 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Department of Administration (DOA) has adjusted the eligibility requirements for residents who are seeking heating and electric assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP).
Coree Woltering sets new Ice Age Trail record, running 1,200 miles in under 22 days
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2020 at 3:38 PM
The ultrarunner finished the 1,200-mile trail on June 22, having averaged more than 50 miles per day over the previous three weeks.
Enbridge Energy Proposed Pipeline Reroute Virtual Public Hearing July 1
by WRJC WebMaster on June 24, 2020 at 3:36 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a virtual public hearing on July 1 relating to Enbridge Energy’s application for a waterway and wetland permit for the proposed reroute of the Line 5 pipeline in Ashland, Bayfield, and […]
Department of Revenue Releases Latest Wisconsin Economic Outlook
by WRJC WebMaster on June 24, 2020 at 3:34 PM
The Wisconsin Economic Forecast Update provides an overview of the state's current economic conditions and a forecast of critical economic metrics. Today, the Wisconsin Economic Forecast Update: June 2020 is now available.
Hosig, Wilfred “Bill” age 89 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 24, 2020 at 3:32 PM
Wilfred “Bill” Hosig, 89 of Adams, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at EdenBrook Nursing Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Bill was born September 21, 1930 in Mauston, Wisconsin to Roger and Ruby (Foster) Hosig.
State Senator Tim Carpenter assaulted during overnight unrest in Madison
by WRN Contributor on June 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM
A Wisconsin state Senator said he was attacked by protesters overnight as he was heading to the State Capitol Building. A WKOW 27 News crew came across Senator Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) around midnight. Carpenter said he was […]
