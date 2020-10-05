Henricksen, Peggy Jean Age 75 of Wisconsin Rapids & Formerly of Arkdale

Peggy Jean Henriksen, age 75, of Wisconsin Rapids (formerly of Arkdale), Wisconsin died Sunday, October 04, 2020 at Arbor View Court in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Niebull Cemetery. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate.

Peggy was born August 18, 1945 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Claude and Florence (Johnson) Droste. She grew up in Big Flats. Peggy worked at Metal-Fab, Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Adams-Friendship School District. She married Kenneth Koehn – this marriage was blessed with two sons before ending in divorce. Peggy later married Raymond “Sonny” Henriksen.

Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, cross stitch, and baking.

Peggy was a member of Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents: Claude and Florence; husband, Raymond “Sonny”; brothers: Carl, Leo, and Robert.

Survivors:

Son: Aaron (Celina) Koehn of Ripon, Wisconsin

Son: Adam Koehn of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Sister: Gloria Herr of Tampa, Florida

Grandchildren: Austin Koehn, Evan Koehn, Brayden Koehn

Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







