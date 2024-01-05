Henricksen, Chad Hans Age 51 Tomah

Chad Hans Henriksen, age 51, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, after a courageous battle with leukemia. 
 
A Public Visitation will be held for Chad on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A private family service and burial will follow. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com



