Held, Phyllis J. Age 84 of Mauston

Phyllis J. Held, age 84, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

She was united in marriage to Donald E. Miller on October 5, 1957, and he preceded her in death on June 19, 1973. She was later united in marriage to Rudolph F. Held, on April 8, 1978, and he preceded her in death on April 26, 2007.

Phyllis is survived by her children: Donna (Donald) Konemann, Steven (Laurel) Miller, and Norma (Jimmy) Miller; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Adam (Marcy) Konemann, Alissa and Rilan; Theresa (Josh) Luedy Konemann, August, Harper and Grayson; Erica Rutter and Emmet; Daniel (Ashlee Davis) Konemann; Tanya (John) Kennedy, Kane and Maddie; Ashley (Eric) Tabbert, Jordy and Sadie; Donald (Whitney) Miller, Brandyn and Myles; Norma (Jimmy) Miller, Amie (Gerald) Tourdot, Brianna (Derrick) Schroeder, Elizabeth and Makayla Markofski, and Kelly Tourdot; Shawn Miller, Daniel (Sierra) Rabuck, Mia; David Rabuck; brother-in-law William Berry; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Phyllis will conducted at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston with Deaconess Mary Misner officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Mauston Cemetery.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com







