Helbachs coffee in Middleton to close shop after lease expires

A Middleton coffee shop that violated the state’s mask order will be closing, but not because of the health department. A post on the Helbachs Coffee Instagram page says their landlord is ending their lease at the end of the month. The owners claim that the reason for the non-renewal is the “negative public statements, […]

