Heitman, Jeanne Marie Age 74 of Adams-Friendship

On May 22, 2024, Jeanne Marie Heitman, age 74, peacefully passed away ending her courageous battle with cancer. Jeanne joined her Lord and Savior while being surrounded by her family.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31st, 2024 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Quincy. Pastor Randal Walter Schoemann will officiate. Visitation will be at Roseberry’s Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service

Jeanne was born on April 24,1950 to Howard and Marian Judy in Stoughton, Wis. She was raised on a dairy farm in Seymour, Wis. and graduated from Seymour High School in 1968. She graduated from UW-Stevens Point in Spring of 1972, majoring in elementary education. Howard and Marian raised their daughter to help and serve others where she could.

In the fall of 1972, she began her 35 year career at Adams-Friendship Area School District, teaching kindergarten at Pineland and Roche-a-Cri Grade Schools and second grade at Adams-Friendship Elementary. Jeanne was a dedicated and devoted educator providing a safe and structured classroom believing in her students’ potential.

On June 29, 1985, Jeanne married Larry Heitman on the front lawn of their home surrounded by friends and family. Throughout their 38 years of marriage, they remained devoted to each other and blended their families. Jeanne and Larry spent their marriage committed to each other and their children, teaching lessons of hard work. Jeanne would often help Larry maintain his family farm, by cutting, raking, and baling hay, and other farm chores.

Jeanne loved to tend to her flower beds and vegetable garden, baking and cooking for and with her family. Other hobbies included painting, reading, sewing and embroidery. Jeanne had the ability to create beautiful quilts, wall hangings, and Christmas stockings. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother. In addition to being a steadfast member, Jeanne was also involved in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Quincy.

Jeanne Heitman was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992, again in 2017 and in May 2022 reoccurring in 2023. Her greatest lesson to her students, family, and friends was always strength and resiliency. “The strength of a woman is not measured by the impact that all her hardships in life have had on her. The strength of a woman is measured by the extent of her refusal to allow those hardships dictate her and who she becomes.” (JoyBell C.)

For years, Jeanne, along with friend and neighbor, Ruth Ann Fritz, provided refreshments and honored fellow cancer survivors at the local American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Each survivor’s lap was a special and emotional moment for her family, being grateful for another year with their wife, mother, and grandmother. Jeanne supported the Castle Rock Ribbon Ride knowing how important it was to help others when she could.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Marian Judy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and June Heitman.

Jeanne is survived by her loving husband, Larry; children, Jerry (Ann), Justin (Delmy), and Lauren; grandchildren, Austin, Jaazan, and Kacey; sister, Nancy (Terry) Flath; brother, John Judy; sister-in-law, Jean (Rich) Kleinfeldt; brother-in-laws, Lloyd (Roberta) and Don (Annette) Heitman. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for the care they provided.

Mom, if love was enough to save you, you would still be here with us.